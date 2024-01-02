Joe Burrow girlfriend

Joe Burrow, the sensational quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, is a household name among NFL fans. However, there seems to be a bit of mystery surrounding his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. Curious to learn more about this intriguing couple? Well, keep on reading to uncover all the details about Olivia Holzmacher and her special bond with Joe Burrow.

Who is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher?

Joe Burrow is not flying solo, but rather he's got a lovely lady by his side named Olivia Holzmacher. Olivia, born on April 27, 1997, is not just any ordinary girlfriend. She's got a knack for data analytics, having studied the subject during her time at Ohio State University, where she also dabbled in social sciences.

Olivia Holzmacher graduated in the year 2019. Interestingly, it was the same year Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and national championship with LSU (Louisiana State University). She carried forward her college learnings in data analytics in her career. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is working as a senior process specialist at Kroger.

Olivia Holzmacher started working with Kroger in Feb 2019 and it's been 5 years since she has been with them. Before that, she worked as a facility operations team member/supervisor for Lifetime Fitness from June 2013 to August 2015, for almost 2 years and three months. Before Ohio State University, she was at Mason High School.

Interestingly, Olivia Holzmacher and Joe Burrows shared football as a common interest. However, she used to be a football fan before she even met Joe Burrow. The proof? She posted an Instagram picture, standing at the Lambeau Field in 2015. The caption said, "Go pack go." The same year she posted a picture wearing a Buckeyes jersey.

Olivia Holzmacher Age & Height

Olivia Holzmacher was born on April 27, 1997. As of January 2024, she is 26 years old. Her boyfriend Joe Burrow, on the other hand, was born on December 10, 1996, and as of January 2024, he is 27 years old, being the eldest among the two. While the star quarterback stands at 6 feet 4 inches, Olivia Holzmacher stands 5 feet 5 inches tall.

How did Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher meet?

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher have one of the typical college romance love stories. The two met during their time at the Ohio State University in 2015. Even though the two were enrolled in the same college in 2015, it wasn't until 2017 that the couple started dating. In 2018, Joe Burrow graduated with a degree in family financial services.

The star quarterback enrolled himself subsequently at Louisiana State University, due to his passion for playing for the Tigers. But despite their distances, their romance continued blooming. A year after Burrow's graduation, Olivia Holzmacher graduated from Ohio State and started working at Kroger as an analyst.

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher's Relationship Timeline

Check out these key milestones in the relationship of Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher that you might find interesting:

2015-2016

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher first met each other in 2015 as the two were enrolled at the Ohio State University. The two started dating in around 2017.

2017

In 2017, Olivia Holzmacher made her relationship official through Instagram as Joe Burrow appeared on her Instagram feed. She posted a picture cuddled up with Burrow. "Three hundred sixty five days xoxo," she wrote on her Instagram post.

2018-2019

In 2018, Joe Burrow graduated from Ohio University and enrolled himself straightaway at the Louisiana State University. A year later, Olivia Holzmacher graduated in 2019 with a degree in data analytics and social science. 2019 is the same year Joe Burrow was awarded with the Heisman Trophy.

2020

In April 2020, Joe Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft. After his NFL draft, Olivia Holzmacher shared a photo dump of Joe Burrows with a wholesome caption that said, "Tonight a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons....".

2022-2023

As the 2023 NFL season is wrapping up, there's buzz all around about Olivia Holzmache and Joe Burrow possibly getting engaged. The rumors started flying when Olivia posted a photo with Joe, taken at their friend's wedding. However, there's still no official word on whether they'll be tying the knot anytime soon.

Olivia Holzmache joined bae Joe Burrows at the Super Bowl LVII party

Despite the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrows falling short of reaching the Super Bowl in 2023, Olivia Holzmache and her boyfriend managed to attend Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Party on February 11, 2023.

The couple was seen wearing casual outfits at the Phoenix event, with Holzmacher opting for a white button-down shirt. Joe Burrow, on the other hand, opted for a green sweatshirt paired with a hat. The two looked really cute together.

Apart from being Joe Burrow's love, Olivia Holzmache is a dog lover

Olivia Holzmache announced her relationship with Joe Burrows in the same year she welcomed a lovely dog into her life. She took to Instagram on December 20, 2017, to share the exciting news of this adorable new addition to her family. In the caption, she wrote, "Beau's first day home! He's an 8-week-old mini Goldendoodle who is incredibly calm and sweet."

