‘Classless and Trashy’: Old Travis Kelce Tweet About Easter Resurfaces; Chiefs' Star Receives Backlash

Where every word is amplified and every action scrutinized, Travis Kelce finds himself at the intersection of fame, humor, and controversy. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, usually in the limelight for his relationship with Taylor Swift, has sparked a significant backlash following the resurfacing of a tweet about Easter and Jesus Christ.

Travis Kelce's old tweet sparks outrage

Travis Kelce known for his on-field prowess and off-field charisma, recently found himself at the center of a storm on social media. The cause? A resurfaced tweet from 2010 where Kelce, in a light-hearted manner, wished everyone a "happy easter" and gave a "#shoutout to Jesus for taking one for the team…. haha." This tweet, intended as a jest, did not sit well with fans and critics alike, especially in light of Kelce's heightened public profile due to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The tweet, which Kelce had deleted, was captured in screenshots before its removal and has since gone viral. Kelce's response to the backlash sheds light on his perspective. On his "New Heights" podcast, co-hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis remarked on his early Twitter use, stating, “What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then. I was just using Twitter as like a diary.” He described his old tweets as "nonsense," emphasizing a lack of seriousness in his posts during his early twenties, a time when he was an athlete at the University of Cincinnati.

Yet, this incident serves as a potent reminder that the digital world never forgets. Kelce's relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift has only amplified his visibility, making every past and present action a subject for public consumption and critique. Although intended as a lighthearted comment at the time, its resurgence has sparked backlash. Kelce's attempt to delete the tweet was in vain; screenshots had already been captured, leading to its viral spread across the internet.

Fans express a profound disappointment, labeling Travis Kelce as "classless and trashy," a sentiment that extended to his GF Taylor Swift. Fan comments, "What classless and trashy Travis Kelce is, just like his girlfriend."

There's a sentiment among fans that the tweet not only disrespects religious beliefs but also mocks Christianity, with some going as far as to suggest that Kelce is deliberately promoting satanic values. A fan commented, "It's clear they are satanic and are just mocking Christianity now, It's all one big club"

Another fan points out the inconsistency between Kelce's public persona and his actions, labeling the tweet as blasphemous and pointing out the indelible nature of online activities, "He’s not consistent with his way. The post is blasphemy to Christ that could be why he took it of, but nothing in the internet can be permanently deleted"

The outrage extends to fans expressing personal offense, with statements like, "How dare you talk about Jesus!" and "This was both disrespectful and disgusting. Jesus is the King of Kings. A true follower of Christ would never speak in this manner to him. I hope he regrets it and has asked him for forgiveness."

Other fans have succinctly dismissed Kelce's character, simply calling him "trash."

Some fans metaphorically suggest that, "Travis Kelce digging himself a tunnel posting that."

Another fan dramatically concluded that, "Kelce sold his soul"

What are your thoughts on Travis Kelce's resurfaced Easter tweet?