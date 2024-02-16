Clippers P.J. Tucker Slapped With $75k Fine, Largest of the Season, by NBA for This Reason

PJ Tucker is going through the toughest phase of his life. The LA Clippers star has barely played since his move to Los Angeles Clippers and now he has been fined $75,000 for a trade in public.

The league confirmed the fine on Thursday.

The NBA released a statement that stated: "The NBA announced today that LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker has been fined $75,000 by the NBA for public comments reported during the week of February 5 expressing a desire to be traded to another team."

The Clippers acquired Tucker, 38, on Halloween as part of the James Harden trade.

After making 12 appearances for Los Angeles, he was taken out of the starting lineup. It's not surprising that he wants to join another team.

Tucker last played on November 27.

What did Tucker say?

Hours before the 3 p.m. ET deadline on February 8, Tucker said to Marc Spears of Andscape, "I want to be somewhere where I'm needed, wanted, and can do it all. I don't know what's going to happen, but I have my fingers crossed and I'm hoping to go somewhere else whether I get bought out and choose where I go or where I can play."

Tucker also gave an interview to The Athletics’ Law Murray on February 1. He mentioned that he is acting professionally and trying to find a better solution.

When asked whether he would discuss his potential role in Los Angeles with the Clippers coaches, he replied, "That's something that I think would happen more down the line." "

We'll wait and see what transpires over the next two weeks, until February 8. I will need to work it out from there."

"I feel like I still have a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else," Tucker said to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints back on December 11.

"All this shit is an f---ing joke," Tucker wrote on his Instagram story after the deadline passed without a trade.

What did Athletic reveal?

The Athletic revealed that the Clippers front office thought Tucker could still be useful in the postseason because he can defend players like Nikola Jokic or Zion Williamson with his strength.

The Athletic revealed on Wednesday that Tucker and guard Bones Hyland had been sent home early from their road trip.

For the upcoming season, Tucker has a player option worth $11.5 million. He averaged 25.6 minutes per game in 75 starts for the Philadelphia 76ers during the previous campaign (and 26.7 minutes per game in 11 postseason contests).

This season's $75,000 fine is the highest for any NBA player and the highest since Harden's $100,000 fine for making trade demands in public back in August.

