Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Back Together? Details Inside

The Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan saga continues on social media. Following rumors that NBA player Michael Jordan's son Marcus Pippen and Larsa Pippen had broken up, the pair was spotted celebrating Valentine's Day together.

It was reported on February 11th that the couple had broken up after a year of dating.

Various sources claimed that Larsa and Marcus had decided to pause their relationship.

They also confirmed that their decision to take a break was motivated by their personal growth and not family pressure.

According to TMZ, the couple was spotted in Miami at Trias Flowers & Gifts. To everyone’s surprise, the couple looks romantically involved. They didn't show any signs of having troubles in their relationship.

An image of the pair appeared on the internet. Witnesses claim that Larsa and Marcus took numerous bouquets of roses with them when they left the store.

A few witnesses claimed to have seen them together at the star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" home.

After the pictures were out on the internet, rumors circulated that they were still together and hadn't made the decision to end things.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are following each other on Instagram again

The fans first realized the couple had broken up their relationship when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Larsa Pippen even went so far as to remove Jordan's pictures from her profile.

After that, she put up an Instagram story poll asking her followers, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?".

Now, they have again followed each other and fans consider this an official sign that they are back together.

It was hardly surprising, sources say, that they were back together so soon. While filming "The Traitors" Season 2, Larsa was reportedly excited to tell Marcus about their plans.

They have expressed a desire to exchange vows in the past and getting married is part of their plans together.

At this point, the couple isn’t engaged and there is no certain timeline for when they want to get married.

Looks like they have a lot to figure out after their latest shenanigans on social media.

However, Marcus Jordan did reveal before that he would love it if his father would serve as his best man at their wedding.

