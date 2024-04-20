Conor McGregor Issues Warning to Michael Chandler, Reveals UFC 303 Octagon Strategy

Finally, after almost three years, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is going to make his UFC return at UFC 303. Conor McGregor last competed in UFC in year 2021 against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The fight ended in a chaotic way after Notorious One's leg snapped in the fight, and doctors had to stop the battle immediately. Dustin Poirier was announced as the winner, and McGregor was sent to the hospital for his leg surgery.

Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor in the year 2022 when he knocked out Tony Ferguson with a brutal front kick. McGregor and Chandler even competed as coaches at the UFC TUF series.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be the main-event fight of UFC 303; the event is going to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

Conor McGregor's Plans Against Michael Chandler

Recently, Conor McGregor gave an interview to This Life of Mine with James Corden where he revealed how exactly he will finish Michael Chandler and his injured leg will help him get him win against the former Bellator champion.

Conor McGregor said, "I am Terminator now. I have a titanium rod that goes into the knee and down to the bone, right down to my ankle. It's unbreakable. I wish for and I will work for landing this kick with this steel bar in my leg against an opponent and getting them out of there."

"I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg broken, and then I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg wrapped around my opponent's neck or head and putting him out and side by side."

Fans are excited for Conor McGregor's octagon return at UFC 303. Fans are expecting fireworks inside an octagon fight between both elite strikers Chandler and McGregor.

