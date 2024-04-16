Michael Chandler Reveals Potential New Championship for Fight Against Conor McGregor at UFC 303

At UFC 300, Dana White announced the return of former UFC champion Conor McGregor. The Notorious One had been out of the UFC for the last three years after he sustained a leg injury in his match against Dustin Poirier in 2021 at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 International Fight Week. The event will be held on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Chandler recently gave an interview to TheMacLife where he talked about how UFC might introduce a new title and new weight class for his and Conor McGregor's UFC 303 fight. He said, "Even me in this position man, I would not be surprised if that bout agreement comes over and it says for the 165 titles."

"Even me in this position man, I would not be surprised if that bout agreement comes over and it says for the 165 titles."

"You never know because the UFC has to keep a lot of things secret. Even to us, right? I mean, you saw Conor break the announcement again before the UFC did it. I'm sure the UFC said, 'Hey, don't do it because we're gonna do it at the post-fight press conference.' In typical Conor fashion. They want to hold a lot of the information. We knew the date. I knew what the weight class most likely was going to be, and then they sent it over. It should be for a belt, but we'll see if we can't make one up," The star further added.

Conor McGregor’s UFC Record

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12



9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

15. UFC 300: Chandler vs. McGregor - June 29, 2024

Method:

- Round:

- Time:

