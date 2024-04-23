Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler: Former Heavyweight Champion Demands UFC 303 Fight At NEW Weight Division

Former Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier demands for a ‘super lightweight’ division category in the UFC. With the much-anticipated Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor bout taking place at UFC 303, DC requests a 165 lb weight division title match.

Daniel Cormier is considered to be the most successful fighter-turned-analyst in the UFC. The American fighter has amassed a record of twenty-two wins and three losses stepping into the octagon against tough contenders like Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier requests Super Lightweight title fight for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Fans are excited to witness the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler bout set to take place at UFC 303. Both fighters step into the octagon in a much-anticipated bout and hash out their differences from their previous disputes at The Ultimate Fighter.

In the post-fight press conference of the highly successful UFC 300, Dana White announced the McGregor vs Chandler bout to take place in the welterweight division at UFC 303. However, former heavyweight Daniel Cormier has thoughts on the matter.

On ESPN's Good Guy Bad Guy hosted by former fighter Chael Sonnen alongside Daniel Cormier, DC touched on a separate weight class for the McGregor vs Chandler bout.

The American fighter believes the UFC must introduce a ‘Super Lightweight’ division for this mega-fight.

“I believe that if they’re going to do a 165 lb division, it should have a name attached to the weight-class that is so big that it draws people’s attention,” said Cormier.

The former champion believed Conor McGregor to be the perfect draw for such a weight division and Michael Chandler to benefit from a potential title victory.

“Let’s call it super lightweight division,” demanded Cormier. The fighter requests the UFC to host a separate weight division for fighters at 165 lb and believes McGregor vs Chandler to be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Michael Chandler predicts to dominate Conor McGregor at UFC 303

After a long time, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is finally set up at UFC 303 in the welterweight division. Following The Notorious’ leg-break at UFC 264, fans are excited to witness his long-awaited comeback.

However, Michael Chandler expressed his desire to shut down a potential McGregor victory. The fighter spoke on the potential bout and predicted to overcome the Irishman’s wrath in the octagon.

“I am the better fighter, I am the tougher fighter and I'm the guy who deserves it more,” said Michael Chandler. The American fighter also expressed his power to be superior to that of the Irishman, despite The Notorious’ historical knockout performances.

Iron went on to detail Conor McGregor’s inactivity to his demise in the octagon at UFC 303. Chandler asserted the Irishman had a poor reflex due to the almost three-year break he took from fighting in the organization.

“So, I’m just gonna, from the first exchange, hit him with big punches, make him second guess himself,” said Chandler. Iron believes his victory to take place under any circumstances even if the Irishman took it to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Despite his inactivity, Conor McGregor looks razor-sharp in his recent training footage. Fans are excited to witness the supposed ‘Greatest Comeback In UFC History’ put on by the Dubliner.