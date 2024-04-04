Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Hawks Tonight? Deets Inside

An inter-conference hardwood battle is on in the Lone Star State, as two teams jostling for playoff positioning clash. The traveling Atlanta Hawks are set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening, following their home game against Detroit on Wednesday night.

Before suffering defeat at the hands of Golden State on the road Tuesday night, Dallas had been on a winning spree with seven straight victories and 11 from their last 12 games. As Wednesday night rolled in, the Mavericks' season record stood at 45-30 which tied them for the top spot in the Southwest Division along with the Pelicans.

Positioned fifth in the Western Conference, the team lagged behind the Nuggets for the top spot by 7.5 games. The Mavericks were one step ahead of the Kings and Suns, secure in their guaranteed playoff position.

The match against Golden State started positively with Dallas leading 9-0 but ended the opening quarter with a one-point trail.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Hawks Tonight?

Luka Doncic, who delivered a strong performance in the match against the Warriors with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, is all geared up for the Hawks encounter.

In their previous game, the Mavericks witnessed a 13-point deficit in the second quarter, but they rallied to level the game at halftime.

However, after being ahead by eight early in the third quarter and maintaining a three-point lead until late in the period, Dallas succumbed to a 9-0 run, trailing 80-74 after three quarters. In their last game, the Hawks secured a 113-101 victory over the Bulls on the road Monday night, surpassing expectations as a two-point underdog.

Meanwhile, Dallas encountered a 104-100 defeat at Golden State on Tuesday night in their previous match, unable to match the expectations set as a one-point underdog.

Regarding the all-time regular-season series of games between the teams, the Hawks lead with 47 victories to 38. However, victory favored the Mavericks in the first head-to-head this season on January 26, ending with a 148-143 win on the Hawk's turf.

Injury Report for Mavericks vs Hawks

The Hawks have yet to release their injury report so keep an eye out for when it is released.

Mavericks

Out

Josh Green

Derrick Lively

When And Where To Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast,

Prediction

Mavericks 132-101 Hawks

