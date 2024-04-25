Darrell Green Becomes FIFTH Washington Commanders Star to Have His Jersey Number Retired

Darrell Green, the legendary cornerback who played for the Washington Commanders is set to make history. Nobody will ever wear the 2-times Super Bowl champions’ jersey number on their back ever again. The commanders have decided to retire the number 28 jersey adding Green to a rare club.

Darrell Green’s contribution to the Commanders

Darrell Green represented the Washington-based club from 1983 to 2002. In his two decades with the then-called Washington Redskins, Green led them to the Super Bowl championship in 1987 and 1991. He was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 1996. He made it to the First-team All-Pro 4-time and Pro Bowl 7 times in his career.

He holds the record for most consecutive seasons with at least one interception with 19. The Pro Football Hall of Famer recorded 1159 tackles, 54 interceptions, and 6 touchdowns in his career.

Commanders’ previously retired jersey numbers and Green’s reaction

Sammy Baugh was the first ever Washington Commander star to get his jersey number 33 retired. Booby Micthell's 49 was added to the elite list in 2020. Sean Taylor 21 and Sonny Jurgensen 9 were the last two to receive the honor. The Washington Commanders' Ring of Famer is set to become the fifth member to achieve the feat.

Darrell Green was invited to the training center by the Commanders. The NFL legend thought that he’d be reading a promotional video script for the NFL Draft. He got one of the best surprises of his life once he was done reading the script.

To make it more memorable, Washington’s cornerback was stormed in by his family members wearing the No.28 on their backs. Green got emotional after the surprise. He said that he had never dreamed something like this to happen. He added that he has never been shocked and surprised this much. His head was spinning and Green was a million percent humbled following the sudden turn of events.

The Washington Commanders will decide the official retirement date of the jersey number after the NFL releases its schedule.