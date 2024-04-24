Reggie Bush Celebrates 20th Anniversary of His Heisman Trophy Win in Style

Reggie Bush, the New Orleans Saints running back, won the Heisman trophy in 2005. The USC Trojans product is considered to be one of the greatest college football players of all time. It will be 20 years since he won the Heisman trophy and he has more than one reason to throw a celebration for the milestone.

Bush’s career and achievements

Reggie Bush played for the USC Trojans while he was in college. He was the New Orleans Saints' second overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft. He went on to win the Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints. Bush played for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills before calling it a day in 2017.

The New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer finished his career with 58 touchdowns and 1286 rushing attempts to his name.

Reggie Bush and Heisman Trophy Saga

In an NCAA investigation in 2010, USC Trojans were charged with some sanctions that ripped the team off their achievements. One of the factors for the charges was Bush getting benefits which were not allowed. The college football Hall of Famer returned his Heisman Trophy at his own will in 2010.

Heisman Trust has decided to reinstate Reggie Bush as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner. The Trojans will receive a replica of the trophy. Bush did not only get the trophy back but will also be invited to future Heisman award ceremonies. He was given the award back on Wednesday in the presence of 15 former Heisman winners.

Bush said in an interview with ESPN that he is thrilled and honored to reunite with his fellow Heisman Trophy winners. He added that he looks forward to working together with the organization and helping them in reaching their goals. This is being considered as an enormous change in the College football landscape.