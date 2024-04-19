‘Make It Personal’: LeBron James Reveals Motivation Behind Rivalry Clash With Denver Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the rematch they've been craving, as they are all set to face off against the Denver Nuggets in the initial round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Over the past year, the Nuggets have dominated the Lakers, completing a clean sweep of both the 2023-24 regular season series and their encounter in the previous year's Western Conference Finals.

Even though regarded as underdogs once again, the Lakers are in a stronger position this time around, largely due to LeBron James's formidable performance and healthy state on the court.

In the lead-up to this first-round face-off, James deliberated on why he feels the history between the Lakers and Nuggets shouldn't be taken personally, despite the pressures and a defeating streak of eight losses.

“It shouldn’t be personal at all,” James said. “I think you allow yourself to get away from the game plan if you make it personal. We have a game plan, just go out there and execute it and you live with the results… I just stay even-keeled.

Lakers' Playoff Redemption Challenging Denver's Dominance

With a renewed sense of rivalry, the LA Lakers are set to clash with the Denver Nuggets in an eagerly anticipated encounter in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets, who swept the Lakers in the previous season's Western Conference Finals, are the defending champions.

The task of dethroning them lies with LeBron James and his team – a formidable challenge given that Denver has held the upper hand in their past eight games

These eight games include playoff matches, in all of which the Lakers have been defeated by the Nuggets. Their narrowest defeat happened in Game 4 of the conference finals, where they were bested by a mere two points, 113-111.

Despite a valiant effort, LeBron James' attempt at a tie was stifled by Jamal Murray, and his shot was rejected by Aaron Gordon.

While navigating their rivalry with the Nuggets, the Lakers demonstrated their determination by seizing an early opportunity to secure the No. 7 seed against the New Orleans Pelicans.

There were no signs of apprehension in James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers as they maneuvered the Pelicans into a critical Play-In Tournament game, thereby securing their right to go against the Nuggets.

This season, the Lakers' confrontations with the Nuggets have resulted in losses, including Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals held at Crypto.com Arena. They stand 0-3 against their rivals this season, having suffered two more defeats on their home turf.

Regardless of the venue, the Lakers have found themselves unable to outwit 'The Joker' and his team.

