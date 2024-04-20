Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside

In a thrilling first round of the NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to take on the Denver Nuggets, reprising their Western Conference Finals series from last season.

Despite a 4-0 sweep by the Nuggets, each game was fiercely competitive. Adding to the drama, Denver emerged last season as the NBA Champions for the first time in the franchise's history.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against The Lakers Tonight?

Nikola Jokic is ready to step onto the court against the Lakers, he is a reliable player when it comes to playoffs.

Averaging 30 PPG on 54.8% shooting in last season’s showdowns, the 29-year-old star is showing no signs of slowing down as he delivers an impressive average of 26.4 PPG and 10.4 RPG this year.

Against the Lakers, he's averaged a robust 29.3 points across three games this season.

Beginning their journey to defend their title, the Denver Nuggets look back on another dominating season. The team, however, is still discontented with narrowly missing the division and conference win, trailing just behind Oklahoma City.

Excluding the Celtics, no other team bagged more victories than the Nuggets this season. Going strong towards the end of the regular season, Denver clocked a 4-1 record in the final five games, including a victory against Minnesota, and covered the spread in four out of the last five games.

Will Jamal Murray Play Against The Lakers Tonight?

Jamal Murray is also off the injury list. Coming off stronger than before, he scored at least 20 points in four out of his last five matches.

Particularly against the Lakers this season, the 27-year-old point guard demonstrated his prowess, averaging 24.7 PPG while overall, he has managed to net an average of 21.2 PPG this year.

As a team, the Nuggets stand strong with a 4-1 record in their last five home games, including wins against the Cavaliers and Hawks.

They've managed to cover the spread in three out of their last five home games. This playoff face-off against the Lakers is set to be one compelling matchup.

Denver Nuggets Players' Stats Against The Lakers

Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic has averaged 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 27 games against the Lakers in his career.

Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray has averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 23 games versus the Lakers in his career.

Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Out

Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery).

Lakers

Probable

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

Anthony Davis (low back soreness)

Out

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain)

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

Christian Wood (left knee surgery)

