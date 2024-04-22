Did Josh Giddy Really Say ‘There’s No Such Thing As Too Young’ When Talking About OKC’s Inexperience in Playoffs?

Josh Giddey is a name that has been trending in the last few months but not always for good reasons. The Australian is having a great season with a very young Oklahoma City Thunder team which has surpassed expectations. However, a recent post of him talking about ‘there is no such thing as too young’ is catching the eye of the fans. Josh Giddey was in trouble a few months ago regarding a picture with a minor girl but that investigation is closed now.

Did Josh Giddey make the statement before the playoff game?

Josh Giddey has kept quiet ever since his name was investigated in a case involving a minor girl. The Australian has kept playing in the NBA and didn't face any suspension. Now that there is no investigation, his focus on only on OKC's success on the court. That's why when the news of him making a statement came in, fans were surprised. The news was posted on X by @wojdespn with a picture of Josh Giddey with his quote.

However, it just turned out to be a fake post. @wojdespn is a parody page about ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. Therefore, there is no credible report of Josh Giddey talking about age not being a problem before his first playoff game.

Can Josh Giddey play a crucial role in the playoff series?

Josh Giddey had a good regular season with the OKC, but the playoffs are a totally different beast altogether. The former sixth pick in the draft averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game and if he can replicate the same in the playoffs, OKC will have a great chance to make a deep playoff run.

