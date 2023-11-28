Did Liv Cook lie about her age to Josh Giddey? Former NBA player reveals new information that could change everything

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Australian ex-professional basketball player, Andrew Michael Bogut, who stood at 7 feet tall, was chosen as the first overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bogut has provided his thoughts on the Josh Giddey and Livv Cook situation, stating, "Based on my conversations with people... I'll say this outright - if Josh, at ages 19, 21, or 22, purposefully pursued a 15-year-old girl, it's utterly reprehensible behavior, and I vehemently oppose it.”

Bogut stated on his Rogue Bogues podcast that, in his understanding, this doesn't seem to be the case.

He expressed doubt and mentioned that if he was mistaken, he would return to apologize. He says the girl was younger but misrepresented her age at the time.

As per his understanding, the girl involved falsely claimed to be of legal age during that period. Bogut clarified that this incident occurred over a year ago, contrary to the belief circulating on social media that it's recent.

He emphasized the challenge of offering a conclusive comment until the situation unfolds further.

Legal and Moral Implications Surrounding the Allegations

Bogut suggests that the situation isn't expected to result in any legal action. On Thursday, images and videos featuring Giddey and a girl surfaced online, inferring that the girl was a minor when Giddey was of legal age.

In the footage, Giddey refers to her as 'his girl', and a caption from one of her Snapchat photos implies the two were intimate.

While the legal age of consent in Oklahoma, where Giddey serves the Oklahoma City Thunder, stands at 16, the scenario is complex.

Considering the majority of states and countries set the consent age at 18, such adult-teen relationships often come with moral questions.

The NBA is currently assessing the claims, while Giddey has chosen to remain silent on the issue.

