Did Keldon Johnson REALLY Bite Julian Champagnie’s Face During Celebration? Find Out Details

The NBA fans are quite used to the strange things that happen on the court. However, it might have reached new heights during the Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs game. The incident involved two Spurs teammates, Keldon Johnson, and Julian Champagnie.

What happened between Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson?

On Sunday night, there was an odd but hilarious incident involving Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson on the San Antonio Spurs bench.

Following Champagnie's 3-point basket, Johnson hurried over to the Spurs bench to join him in celebration. However, that didn’t go in the right way as Keldon Johnson ended up putting his teeth on Champagnie’s face and that led to his bleeding. Fortunately for Champagnie, it wasn’t something more disastrous. He left the game for a while but came back to it shortly after receiving some treatment.

Spurs efforts in vain as Philly wins in double overtime

The Spurs tried their best, but they couldn’t get past the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey was the difference as his 52 points led the 76ers to a much-needed victory.

The 76ers recently welcomed Joel Embiid after a long-term injury and even though he wasn’t a part of this game, others stepped up against the worst team in the Western Conference. This was the 59th loss for the Spurs in 78 games and they stay rooted at the bottom of the Western Conference Standings.

If the standings remain as they are, the 76ers would face the Heat in a playoff game for a postseason spot. After this win, they have made their record 44-35 for this season. The 76ers suffered a lot of defeats when Embiid was out because of injury but they will be hoping that their big man will help them to go for a deep playoff run.

