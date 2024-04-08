‘You’re Just Flat Out Hater’: LeBron James Calls Out Caitlin Clark Critics Before NCAA Final

Caitlin Clark is loved by many but not by all as the NCAA top scorer has been constantly criticized by a certain section of the fanbase or even the former players. However, she has LeBron James by her side and the King didn’t take much time to come to her defense.

LeBron was supporting the IOWA superstar as her championship game went on against South Carolina.

What did LeBron James say?

“If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!!” James wrote in a post on X. “Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE.”

South Carolina defeated Clark and Iowa, 87-75, to win its third national championship since 2017. However, James' post came after remarks made by Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

What did Taurasi say?

Taurasi was very vocal about what she thinks about Clark and Kamila Cardoso on SportsCenter. Both the players are entering the draft. Taurasi said: “Reality is coming, there’s levels to this thing. And that’s just life, we all went through it. You look superhuman playing against some 18 years olds but you’re going to come [play] with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time. Not saying it’s not gonna translate, because when you’re great at what you do, you’re just gonna get better. But there is gonna be a transition period, where you’re gonna have to give yourself some grace as a rookie.”

What did Breanna Stewart say?

Stewart talked about how Clark needed a title in college to be considered an all-time great.

Stewart stated: “Yeah, she does (need a championship), I think so. Because then you’re gonna look 10 years back and you’re gonna see all the records she’s broken and the points and stuff like that, but anybody knows, your goal when you play college basketball is to win a national championship, so you need one.”

Clark’s performance in the final

Clark continued her superb form in the final but that wasn’t enough as Iowa couldn’t get past South Carolina. Clark scored 30 points and hit five 3-pointers.

