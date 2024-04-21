Did LeBron James REALLY Say D'Angelo Russell 'Had A-- In His Veins'? Exploring Viral Claim

LeBron James tried his best but couldn’t get the Lakers over the line against the Denver Nuggets as he didn’t get any support from his teammates. After the game, a post started floating on social media that he criticized the performance of D’Angelo Russell performance on the night. LeBron James can be called the Lakers savior this season amid an injury crisis that has led to the player’s inconsistent form.

ALSO READ: ‘I Just Watched LeBron Pout for the Last 9 Minutes’: James Criticized by Skip Bayless After Lakers Lose to Nuggets

Did LeBron James make a statement about D’Angelo Russell?

LeBron James is one of the most outspoken players in the NBA but fans were surprised when the post started to make rounds in which he criticized his Lakers teammate. The news was posted on X by @thenbacentel and they quoted @jovanbuha which is a legit handle of a journalist on X. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

However, it just turned out to be a fake post. For those who enjoy a good laugh, @thenbacentel posts outrageous posts to catch the eye of the fans. Therefore, LeBron never said anything about D’Angelo having his ass in his veins.

What’s next for LeBron and Lakers after losing game one?

LeBron James had a decent game against the Nuggets, but all of his good work came in the first half of the game. The King couldn’t have the same impact in the second half and the Lakers looked lost and got crushed.

Advertisement

The second game of the series is on Monday and Lakers fans will be hoping that James gets ample support from the likes of Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, and D’Angelo Russell.

ALSO READ: 'You'll Never Beat LeBron James': Moriah Mills Mocks Zion Williamson After Pelicans Lose To LA Lakers