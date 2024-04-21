‘I Just Watched LeBron Pout for the Last 9 Minutes’: James Criticized by Skip Bayless After Lakers Lose to Nuggets

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t end their bad run of form against the Denver Nuggets as their losing stretch has now extended to 10 games and Skip Bayless didn’t take time to blame LeBron James for the loss.

The Lakers brilliantly started the game and led by as many as 12 points in the first half. However, they couldn’t sustain it for a long time. The Nuggets came back strongly in the third quarter and dominated them by 32-18 to gain momentum and eventually win the game with ease.

What did Skip Bayless say?

Bayless stated, Is LeBron trying to prove a point after all the justifiable criticism he took over his fourth-quarter failures last year vs Denver in the conf finals??? Is he just watching on offense, saying, "OK, I'll let them do it."???

He further added: ‘I just watched LeBron pout for the last 9 minutes of the game.’

Did LeBron James have a bad game?

LeBron James didn’t have a bad game but the King couldn’t put his foot on the accelerator when the Lakers needed him the most. James’s majority of the points came in the first half of the game just like the Lakers. The four-time NBA champion had a very quiet second half and the Lakers couldn’t recover from that.

James shot 10-of-16 from the field for the night's total of 27 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds. The second game of the series will be played on Monday and the Lakers will hope that they can finally end the losing run against the defending champions.

