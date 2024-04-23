Did LeBron James Really Say He’s Done With D’Angelo Russell After His Dismal Game vs Nuggets? Exploring Viral Video

The Lakers lost game one against the Denver Nuggets and it wasn’t surprising for many fans as they have lost their last nine games before this against the defending champions. However, immediately after the game a video went viral on social media where LeBron James was bashing D’Angelo Russell for having a pathetic game against the champions. Russell could score only 13 points in the game and was disastrous from beyond the arc as he could convert only one out of his 9 shots.

What did LeBron James say in the viral video?

James stated, "I've had enough of D-Lo. 'I mean 1 of 9 for three?' I mean he forgets to shoot every time we play Denver. I don't know maybe Jokic is using some Serbian dark magic but I am 39 and I need some damn help."

Did LeBron James make any statement like this?

LeBron James is known for being level-headed even in times of adversity and that’s why when this video went viral, everyone was shocked.

However, it turned out to be a fake AI video and LeBron never said anything like that for D’Angelo Russell.

Can the LA Lakers make a comeback in the series?

The LA Lakers played a decent first game of the series but even after taking an early lead, they couldn’t get over the line. LeBron James erupted in the first half but the King had a silent second half which impacted the Lakers heavily and they couldn’t score enough to get past the winning line. To make a comeback, the Lakers supporting cast of D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura will have to support the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

