Leaked Audio Reveals Ja Morant Taunted Lebron James After Lakers Star Missed Shot

Star player for the Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant is out for the remainder of the season after having shoulder surgery. The rising superstar is only waiting for an opportunity to showcase his abilities on the court. So, when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers denied his youthful teammates a hard-fought victory, a leaked video shows him taunting the Lakers' superstar, urging that they wait till he arrives.

What did Ja Morant say to LeBron James?

During the game, LeBron James was near to the Grizzlies bench while attempting a 3-point shot. When he missed the shot, Ja Morant had a clear response. Morant after LeBron James shot the three pointer shouted, “Hell No!”

Then, nearing the end of the game, when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar grabbed the ball and slammed down a dunk to seal the win, he ended up next to Morant. When the all-time top scorer backed away, the Memphis Grizzlies star playfully admonished him.

Morant then said to Lebron James, “Wait until I suit up”

Morant was implying that James could do all of this just because he was not playing and proposed that he suit up and play against them. Basketball fans were denied a spectacular comeback story when Morant had to endure season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder. When the teenage player was suspended for 25 games, he was eager to show the basketball world what it was missing.

How did Ja Morant injure his shoulder?

In a recent video on his YouTube account, Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant disclosed unknown information about his season-ending shoulder injury previously. The video, created by Shot By Nie, features footage of Morant explaining his injuries to a group of friends and family.

He said, "I laced my [shoes] up, hopped up, [moved my arm]... I'm like, 'Oh.' Deadass just paused... I'm like, 'Joey! Joey! My shoulder is out of place.' He didn't hear me. Pete come over there and run, start dangling my shoulder... It wasn't going back in. He had to pop it back in."

Morant noticed something was wrong with his shoulder and said that it came out of place as he was executing a simple arm motion before going to shoot around. Shortly after this segment of the YouTube video, devastating footage of Morant learning he would be sidelined for the season was revealed.

Morant's season-ending injury leaves him with only nine games played this year, after missing 25 games due to suspension before to the injury. Morant is anticipated to fully recover before the start of next season.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ja Morant Pushes LeBron James After Lakers Star Scored Emphatic Dunk and Flexed in Front of Him