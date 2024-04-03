Did Odell Beckham Jr. Really Have Se* With Justin Bieber? Exploring Reality Behind Resurfaced Viral Video

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. has found himself in another controversy but this time it's a pretty serious one. An old TikTok video of Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly appearing to have se* with Justin Bieber has resurfaced once again. NFL fans are wondering if the video is true.

Reality Behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Bieber’s Leaked Video

Back in 2023, a video from Hollywood's party got leaked on TikTok where Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Biber were allegedly engaged in a sexual act. The same video has once again referenced and made its place among NFL fan bases. Most of the fans, who reacted to the video, believe that they were reportedly having se* during the party.

In fact, one fan also commented HOW Odell Beckham Jr. pulled "his pants up" after noticing the camera, hinting that the two were allegedly engaged. Now the point that should be noted down here is that all of this is alleged. There's no actual proof or evidence to back up these claims by fans.

Also Read: Report: Carson Wentz AGREES To One-Year Deal With Kansas City Chiefs As Patrick Mahomes' Star Backup

These are all speculations from fans that Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Bieber were hooking up in the viral video. Interestingly, the video has resurfaced during the time frame when Diddy's homes were being raided by police in connection to an alleged se*-trafficking investigation.

Moreover, the viral video is also supported by the fact that years ago Odell Beckham Jr. claimed that he has no issues being called gay. In 2019, Odell Beckham Jr. had an interview with GQ where he was asked about speculations of being called gay.

Advertisement

Also Read: Which Car Was Rashee Rice Driving That Was Involved In Alleged Street Race Causing Multi-Car Accident?

Advertisement

"Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me," he had said during the interview. Currently, Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly dating Kim Kardashian.