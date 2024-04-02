Report: Carson Wentz AGREES To One-Year Deal With Kansas City Chiefs As Patrick Mahomes' Star Backup

Kansas City Chiefs have welcomed Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes' new star backup. The deal was finalized recently, and here's everything you need to know about it.

Carson Wentz Deal With Kansas City Chiefs

On Monday night, Carson Wentz and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 1-year deal as Patrick Mahomes' backup for the 2024 season. The news was confirmed by a source from TheAtheletic. Carson Wentz is all set to help the Kansas City Chiefs win the third Super Bowl this season, which is the franchise's main goal.

While the length of the contract is revealed, the contract amount has yet to be disclosed. Carson Wentz has spent about 11 games playing with the Los Angeles Rams. There, he worked as Matthew Stafford's backup in the 2023 season. There's only a handful of games he got the chance to play.

In one of the two games he played on the field, he scored two touchdowns with one interception and recorded 163 passing yards. He also led his team to a game-winning drive against the San Francisco 49ers in the regular season finale.

Carson Wentz is currently 31 years old, but despite that, he is considered one of the most athletic backup Chiefs who have gotten themselves in the Mahomes era. It's been seven years to Mahomes in the Chiefs, and so far, his backups have been Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne, and Matt Moore.