Which Car Was Rashee Rice Driving That Was Involved In Alleged Street Race Causing Multi-Car Accident?

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice found himself involved in a multiple-car crash over the weekend. Rashee Rice is facing a serious legal investigation since the car that caused the collision was registered in his name. Now, fans are wondering what car it actually was.

Rashee Rice Was Driving THIS Car But It Was Leased

According to NBC5, Rashee Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus, which was involved in the multiple-car accident that occurred over the weekend. The accident led to multiple people being injured, and one person was hospitalized for about a day following the crash.

Interestingly, the car that Rashee Rice was reportedly driving was leased. The wide receiver leased it, as per NBC5. According to police officials, a Corvette and Rashee Rice's Lamborghini were street racing, which ended up crashing into other vehicles on the lane.

The attorney who represents the company that owns the car has confirmed that it was officially leased by Rice. "Classic Lifestyle leased the vehicle, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus that was involved in this accident. And we had an agreement with Mr. Rice in order to provide that lease," the representative explained.

Moreover, the legal representative also revealed that according to their contract, it was only allowed to be driven by Rice. "And under our contract, [he] was supposed to be the only one driving [the] vehicle," the representative has revealed. Adding further he also revealed how Rice has rented multiple vehicles over the years.