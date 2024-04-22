Did Ryan Garcia Really Break Devin Haney's Jaw? The Dream Addresses Viral Rumor

Up until yesterday, Devin "The Dream" Haney had an unbeaten record. On his way to a majority decision slide, he experienced loss for the first time in his professional career. Garcia won 115-109, 114-110, and 112-112, according to the scorecards of the judges. In addition, he threw him out down three times during the fight.

In the seventh, ninth, and eleventh rounds of their fight at the Barclays Center, Haney was knocked down three times and had to lift himself from the ground. Rumors that Haney had suffered a fractured jaw after the first loss of his 32-fight career began to circulate when a photo of him nursing a sore cheekbone went viral.

Garcia tweeted about the rumor as well saying, "Damn Devin has a broken jaw allegedly the name of the game I suppose What’s next?"

Did Ryan Garcia really break Devin Haney's Jaw?

Haney used X to respond to queries on his health and declare that he was prepared for a rematch. He gave fans comfort by saying, "Alhamdulillah Allah is the perfect planner he makes no mistakes. Fought like a true champion. Got up off the canvas & kept fighting. I am 100% ok & would love to do it again while we both make weight."

Haney confirmed that he had no broken bones and highlighted his willingness to recover, tweeting, "I have no broken anything any way as i said im OK," before adding, “Same way you dish be able to take it. I will be back InshaAllah.”

Despite losing his undefeated record, Haney retains his 140lb belt since Garcia failed to make weight by 3.2lbs, knocking him out of contention for the world championship. While Garcia first downplayed the idea of a rematch and hinted at a move up to the 147lb division, Haney is determined to earn another chance at redemption.

Will there be Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney II?

The idea of a rematch between Garcia and Haney, who competed in a well-known six-fight series as amateurs, seems doubtful. Haney is motivated to pursue an immediate opportunity to level the score, but he has plenty of alternatives because he has kept his world title.

Garcia said that he is unable to reach the 140-pound restriction and indicated a desire to increase his weight to 147. While Terence Crawford currently owns three of the four main world titles, he is expected to lose them, offering Garcia the option to compete for a vacant title in the future. Haney has several alternatives, including unification bouts against Teofimo Lopez and Subriel Matias.

Only time will tell if Garcia will follow through with his move up in weight or if he will fight Haney for an eighth time following their famous six-fight series as amateurs. Garcia wants to sit on his 4-3 lead for the time being, but Haney will be doing everything he can to secure an immediate shot at redemption.

