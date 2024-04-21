WATCH: Sean O’Malley Hilariously Breaks Down Ryan Garcia Vs Devin Haney After Garcia’s Majority Decision Win

Many fans were afraid Ryan Garcia wouldn't make it to the ring because of his strange social media activities, which dominated the conversation for months before the bout. However, he entered the ring and prevailed. There was drama, strong blows, and a terrible Devin Haney clinging on for dear life—the battle had it all. Even though ‘King Ry’ may not have won in the greatest way imaginable, he still proved to be one of the best fighters and gained the respect of his peers.

So, after the boxer claimed his greatest scalp yet, a surprising victory against Devin Haney last night, fans were keen to see how Sean O’Malley would respond. Sean O'Malley has previously indicated that the only fight the UFC would allow him to compete in would be against Ryan Garcia.

Sean O’Malley takes a shot on Ryan Garcia

In a recent statement, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley criticized the winner of the fight for using an illegal move in boxing. O'Malley stated that he would contact UFC CEO Dana White to arrange a fight with Garcia. Nonetheless, Garcia's win against Devin Haney appears to be a disappointment for the bantamweight champion.

O'Malley released a video on social media in which he humorously demonstrated skills with his instructor, Tim Welch. "Throw the left hook and instantly turn your back," O'Malley stated in the video, curling up comically.

The tactic Garcia was utilizing was illegal in boxing, yet he was not penalized by the referee, who did deduct a point for another offense. O'Malley captioned the video, "Impressive performance,” adding, "Interesting technique."

For the unversed, Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia share a past. The duo has been a topic of discussion in the fight scene for quite some time due to their constant chatter about fighting one other.

What happened during Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney?

Haney was defending his super-lightweight world championship for the first fight since gaining it with a one-sided points victory against Regis Prograis last year. Garcia opened aggressively with a left hook that shocked Haney and sent him back against the ropes. After being shaken up by Garcia's early attack, Haney settled down and began to dominate the following few rounds.

Garcia was slowing down around the halfway point, but he continued to have excellent streaks that temporarily challenged Haney. The reigning champion was felled in the seventh round with a right hook and was seriously wounded after returning to his feet, hitting the ground twice more but both times were deemed slips by the referee.

The referee deducted a point from Garcia for punching Haney when they were coming out from the clinch. Haney returned to bank more rounds but was floored again by Garcia's left hook in the tenth round. The reigning champion rose off the canvas again but was defeated with the same display in the following round.

Garcia showboated in the last 30 seconds by wriggling his arms and slamming his gloves together, and the judges scored the fight 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109 in Garcia's favor at the final bell.

