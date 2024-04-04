Did Sean McDermott REALLY Compare Stefon Diggs to Osama Bin Laden After Texans Trade? Exploring Bills HC’s OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Four-time Pro Bowl winner Stefon Diggs has officially been traded by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday to the Houston Texans. The trade was made for draft pick compensation. Talking about the trade, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott has come into the limelight for comparing Stefon Diggs to Osama bin Laden in his recent statement.

What Did HC Sean Mcdermott Say About The Stefon Diggs Trade?

The Buffalo Bills have traded their star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans on Wednesday. In exchange for Stefon Diggs, the Bills got themselves a second-round pick in the 2025 Draft, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 Draft, and a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Also Read: How many times has a Super Bowl ever gone into overtime and what are the rules in case of a tie?

Coming to the Stefon Diggs trade, Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott is making headlines, but for a controversial comment that he made in regard to the Texans trade. "It's always tough to lose a star on your team. This is like when Al-Qaeda tragically lost Osama Bin Laden," Sean McDermott said.

Advertisement

Now, this could just be a sarcastic statement that Sean used to describe his emotions about Stefon's trade, without any hidden message behind it. But this did get fans to react in a similar manner of sarcasm. "Sean - 'I lost my favorite Jihadist today!'" a fan commented, taking a sarcastic route.

While one fan tweeted, "he's right tho.. Diggs was a star," there was also a fan who was impressed with Coach Sean McDermott's statement. "Who runs this account? Shit is hilarious," a fan commented. Well, this definitely is an interesting statement.

After the trade news, Diggs took to his Instagram and expressed his thanks to all the Buffalo Bills fans and the organization. "I can't begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo. Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms...." he said in his Instagram post.

Also Read: How many times has a Super Bowl ever gone into overtime and what are the rules in case of a tie?