Did Taylor Swift Just Reference Jason Kelce's VIRAL SHIRTLESS Moment in New TTPD Album Song?

Taylor Swift recently released her most anticipated album called The Tortured Poets Department. Apparently, Taylor referenced her boyfriend Travis Kelce in many of her songs. That's old news now. But it appears that not just Travis Kelce, but Taylor also referenced his brother Jason Kelce in his TTPD album song.

In Which TTDP Song Did Taylor Swift reference Jason Kelce?

Taylor Swift's TTPD has a song called The Alchemy in which there's a reference to Jason Kelce. In fact, it isn't just a reference but a throwback to Jason Kelce's viral moment last season when the retired NFL star took off his shirt during a Chiefs game to cheer his brother Travis Kelce.

"Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads/Beer sticking to the floor, cheers chanted cause they said/There was no chance/Trying to be the greatest in the league/Where’s the trophy?/He just comes running over to me/Touchdown!" the lyrics of her song says.

During the game, Jason Kelce along with his wife and family shared the same luxury box as Taylor Swift, as they enjoyed watching Travis beat the Bills. It was freezing cold but despite that when Travis scored a touchdown, Jason couldn't control himself and ended up ripping his shirt off.

Jason then got out of the VIP suite, that too shirtless, and cheered along with fans. Another cute moment was later captured when Jason grabbed a small kid in his arms and made the fan meet Taylor Swift. Later, Jason revealed that it was the first time that he and his wife met Travis' girlfriend.

After that game, Travis Kelce went ahead taking the Chiefs into the Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers, beating them for the Championship by 25-22. A few months later, Jason announced retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles, with one Super Bowl Win under his cap.