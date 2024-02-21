Did Travis Kelce Meet Hollywood Execs To Discuss Acting Debut And Explore Movie, TV Roles After Super Bowl Win?

Now that the NFL's season has come to an end, there isn't much to do for Travis Kelce. Maybe that's the reason why the Chiefs tight end is planning for a Hollywood debut. Travis Kelce is looking forward to expanding his horizon from sports by making his Hollywood debut.

Travis Kelce plans to make Hollywood debut soon

Travis Kelce is suspected to be capitalizing on his fame and growing stardom to get himself TV and movie roles in Hollywood. In fact, he's also exploring opportunities relevant to comedy-genre and reality shows, all while making a good chase for new product endorsements.

In fact, the Chiefs' tight end is already miles ahead of his plan considering he's in constant touch with multiple notable filmmakers. The list also includes David Bernard, famous producer of White Lotus, who reportedly flew all the way to Kansas City during the NFL season.

David Bernard and Travis Kelce are in talks about making a reality show that Travis Kelce won't just star in, but produce as well. Talking about movies, Travis has started working on an indie film called My Dead Friend Zone, which he will be producing himself.

Moreover, he's also a producer for Jean-Michel Basquit's documentary called King Pleasure. The dreams of Hollywood that Kelce has been backed by a powerful team that includes CAA agents like Rachel Rush, Nikki Goldfarb, and Lorrie Barlett. They also represent multiple A-listers of Hollywood.

Travis Kelce needs to have a strategic plan set in case of a breakup

According to the CEO of Mayflower Entertainment, Ryan Schinman, Travis Kelce needs to have a well-structured plan in case he and Taylor Swift break up. "God forbid they break up. How they break up could be devastating to his branding career," Ryan had said, in conversation with The Wrap.

Taylor Swift has the most loyal followers around the world, fans who feel pain in her pain and happiness in her happiness. Thus, in case of a breakup, Taylor might receive a ton of sympathy but all that Travis will get from Swifites is hate. This is how swifties are. This is what Travis signed up for.

So in that case, he needs to have a secure future, especially with all the plans he holds in regard to Hollywood-related projects. "If it doesn’t work out, Travis had better strategically plan what his messaging is," Ryan Schinman said, concluding his statement.

“Hopefully, everybody realizes that we’re two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. As much as the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it," Travis Kelce said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. It seems accurate now!