Why did Travis Kelce get kicked out of his College Football Team in 2010? Find out

Travis Kelce was recently awarded as People's Athlete of The Year prestige. The successful athlete he is now, once was a naive kid who got kicked out of his college football team. And it took his brother's help to get him back on the team. But that incident changed something inside of him.

The real reason why Travis Kelce got kicked off this college football team

The story goes back to 2010 when Travis Kelce was a student at the University of Cincinnati and also a part of their football team. Last year, Travis Kelce appeared in a podcast called Bussin With the Boys where he talked about how and why the Cincinnate kicked him out.

So what happened was Travis Kelce failed a drug test, resulting in his suspension from the team and University. "I got kicked out of college because of it. I partied a little too much down there, got hit with a drug test and from that point on, I realized I gotta tighten the f--k up," Travis revealed.

Getting a hit at the drug test is a pretty serious offense, when it comes to football, whether it be NFL or college. So when Travis got that hit, he thought that it was the end of his career in football. “I thought football was over for me," Travis said, explaining his emotions about the suspension.

But his career in football never came to an end, thanks to his brother Jason Kelce. Jason Kelce convinced the team coach to get Travis back into the team with the promise that he wouldn't repeat the same mistake again. While Jason succeeded in getting his brother back on the team, Travis had no idea what Jason did and he did that.

Getting suspended from the college football team changed something major for Travis Kelce

While the dismissal from the University is mostly a bizarre thing, it did good for him. "What it did was it really kicked me into the tight end room. I was still playing QB then," the Chiefs tight end explained, talking about how the suspension got him a better and desired position.

Indeed, before becoming a tight end, Travis Kelce used to be a quarterback. But the team didn't actually need a quarterback so he walked into a better shoe. And guess the shoe didn't just fit him but helped him get to where he is today. Indeed, the rest is history.

