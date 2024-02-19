Hailee Steinfeld Josh Allen relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't the only famous pair making headlines lately. Hailee Steinfeld and NFL quarterback Josh Allen have also been in the spotlight for their relationship over the past year. Let's take a closer look at their relationship timeline.

May 25, 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld enjoy their first date night in NYC

During this time frame, there were strong rumors that Josh Allen broke up with Brittany Williams. Who is Brittany Williams? She is Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend. Amidst rumors of breaking up with Brittany Williams, Josh Allen was spotted with Hailee Steinfeld for the first time.

The New York Post shared the pictures of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld exiting a black SUV. The two were captured by the paparazzi in New York City, apparently, going for a dinner date on a Thursday night. Josh wore a white T-shirt, and Haille twinned with the star quarterback with her white blazer.

May 27, 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld go on another date in NYC

Almost two days after their dinner date in New York City, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld went on another date in the Big Apple. The two weren't alone this time but with two other people. Both Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen wore black outfits and looked dazzling cute together.

Josh Allen sported a black T-shirt, meanwhile, the Bumblebee actor decided to flaunt her style in a black minidress matched with high-heeled boots. She completed her look with a stylish long black coat. The famous duo enjoyed a night out, reminiscent of their previous date in NYC.

May 31, 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld enjoy sushi together

The couple spent a lot of time in NYC. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were seen together once more, this time at a sushi spot named Sushi By Bou. The restaurant's owner, Michael Sinensky, snapped some photos with them and shared them on his Facebook page. The pictures quickly went viral.

In one picture, we could even see Josh Allen's hand around Hailee Steinfeld, as the couple posed with one of the chefs. "More fans of el chapo @chefsergio_nyc. Thank you bills Josh Allen for always stopping in when in town and loving Sushi By Bou," the restaurant founder wrote in the caption of his Facebook post.

August 3, 2023: Josh Allen addressed his concerns about paparazzi crossing certain boundaries

Josh Allen showed up on the podcast Pardon My Take and shared some intriguing thoughts. The Bills' quarterback was questioned about the buzz surrounding his personal life, specifically rumors about him kissing his girlfriend. How does he really feel about all the online chatter regarding his relationship?

"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," Josh Allen said, sharing his take. Going forward in the podcast, he also revealed how he is tired of photographers being invasive while trying to capture the two together. According to the Bills' quarterback, it has just created "insecurity" for the celebrity couple.

October 2, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld steps out with Josh Allen's mother

Hailee Steinfeld went shopping with Josh Allen's mother Lavonne. The two went to the Leveled Up Buffalo shop located in East Aurora. Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's mother posed with the shop's owner Lindsey Vega, who later posted the picture on her Instagram. The mother-gf duo got themselves some Bills goodies.

October 12, 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the season opener of the NHL

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld made their first public appearance as a couple during a hockey game. The two celebrated the start of the 2023 NHL season with a game between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabers at KeyBank Center in New York.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen appeared to be enjoying the game from the VIP suite of the stadium. That comes as an obvious move since they wanted to avoid as many public eyes as possible. Rangers won the season's starter game by 5-1.

January 7, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld hints romance with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld attended the Golden Globes Award Show on January 7 and was asked about her relationship with Josh Allen. A reporter was seen holding up a Buffalo Bills jersey towards her. She looked at him and replied, "Real good." Before taking another step ahead, she turned around and said, "Wrong number though!".

On the red carpet, Hailee Steinfeld encountered an incident where she was indirectly questioned about her romance with Josh Allen. But this time, she might have just confessed. "What is it about a sporty man?" an interviewer asked. "Listen, what isn't it about? Come on now," she said in reply. If that's not just the hint.

January 29, 2024: Josh Allen spends some me-time with Hailee Steinfeld

One week following the Buffalo Bills' defeat in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were seen cruising around Laguna Niguel in their vehicle. The loss hit the Buffalo Bills hard, and Josh Allen surely needed a break from the game. Hailee Steinfeld was there to support him through the tough time.

February 10, 2024: Josh Allen hints tagging along with Hailee Steinfeld at the Oscars 2024

Josh Allen made an appearance on the Up & Adams show by celebrity sportscaster Kay Adams. During his time there, Josh talked about a lot of things. One interesting reveal he made was what he will be wearing during the Oscars, considering he will be there with his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.

