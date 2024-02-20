Joe Burrow's Suspiscious Interaction With Kendall Jenner Has Fans Wondering If He's Cheating On Olivia Holzmacher

Joe Burrow is rumored to be romantically linked with Kendall Jenner, reportedly cheating on his long-time girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher. There have been strong rumors that the Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback has cheated on her girlfriend. But how true are all these rumors and what are the bases of it?

Did Joe Burrow indeed cheat on his girlfriend Kendall Jenner?

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have been romantically linked since mid-2023. In fact, Kim Kardashian has recently revealed her checklist for a future husband , which matches with Odell. According to Deuxmoi, Odell Beckham Jr. and Joe Burrow are quite good friends.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback have been spending a lot of time together. Since Odell Beckham Jr. is linked with Kim Kardashian, Joe Burrow often sees Kim's younger sister Kendall Jenner whenever he's along with Odell and Kimm.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals Check-list For Future Husband Amid Odell Beckham Romance Rumors

As per FirstSportz, Kendall Jenner and Joe Burrow have reportedly hooked up, considering the fact that they are in one circle. This suspicion came after Joe Burrow unfollowed Kendall, after not getting a follow-up during the Super Bowl 2024.

While there have strong rumors that Joe has cheated on her girlfriend, there have been no actual details to support these. Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend? Joe Burrow's girlfriend is Olivia Holzmacher who he has been dating since 2017. It's been more than half a decade since they were together.

Advertisement

Also Read: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Advertisement

But apparently, they are still together. Their relationship is still on considering her last Instagram post contained Joe Burrow. In fact, most of her Instagram feed is still about her boyfriend. So considering all these things, and the fact that they are still together, it cannot be confirmed if he really cheated.