Kim Kardashian Reveals Check-list For Future Husband Amid Odell Beckham Romance Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Baltimore Ravens' star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been rumored to be romantically linked since late 2023. But things have got a lot more clear now that Kim Kardashian has finally revealed what type of husband she is looking for. Apparently, Odell Beckham Jr. matches the list.

What are the minimums that Kim Kardashian is looking for in her future husband?

Kim Kardashian recently appeared on This Life of Mine podcast by James Corden where she revealed certain must-have qualities in her future husband. Note that these listicals have come amidst her reportedly ongoing romance with Odell Beckham Jr.

"Accountable for actions. Take accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life, too - the list is so long," Kim Kardashian said, explaining what she is looking for in her next husband.

Going forward in the conversation with James Corden, Kim also reflected back on the idea of her future husband being understanding of her fame. Considering the level of fame her life revolves around, it would definitely be challenging for her partner to be under that umbrella.

"I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that. I think my life is really fun and whoever comes into my life will have a really good time. But it’s a lot" Kim explained, concluding her checklist.

Kim Kardashian is rumored to be dating Baltimore Ravens' star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the last couple of months. The two have kept their relationship under wraps as much as possible. But from what it appears, Odell indeed possesses everything that Kim is looking for.

He's someone who knows how to handle fame considering he comes from a similar attention-centric background. Odell Beckham Jr. has got an NFL career so the last thing he will be is a responsibility on Kim. Both of them are successful in their respective fields. Do you think Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian will indeed get married?

