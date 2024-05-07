Gilbert Arenas, the former NBA star triggered a controversy by comparing the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar to the on-court rivalry between LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

It all began with the release of a song called Like That by Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin. In the song, Lamar seemingly dissed the idea of a "Big 3" in hip-hop that included himself, J. Cole, and Drake, claiming there's "just big me." This sparked speculation of a brewing feud between Drake and Lamar.

As the beef gained traction, Arenas chimed in on his Instagram. He compared it to the epic NBA rivalry between LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Gilbert stated that the rap world was on hold while this played out, just like the NBA waits for LeBron vs. Durant matchups. He likened it to a battle for Finals MVP.

Arenas also shared that he wasn't picking sides in the rap feud, just like he enjoyed watching NBA greats without picking a favorite.

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant Rivalry: Overview

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have no outright feud but there have been moments of tension. Their most heated matchups came during the NBA Finals. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers faced Durant's Golden State Warriors three times (2015, 2017, 2018). Golden State won two out of those three series. Durant was in the Finals MVP twice. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In 2018, Durant commented on the media scrutiny that comes with playing alongside LeBron, calling it "toxic." LeBron was reportedly upset by these remarks, but they reportedly patched things up with a phone call.

Despite their on-court battles, there's a mutual respect between them. They've acknowledged each other's milestones and have even shared the court as teammates on the US Olympic team.

What went wrong between Drake and Kendrick Lamar?

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been bubbling for over a decade but recently erupted into a full-blown lyrical war. It all might have started with Kendrick's verse on Big Sean's "Control" (2013). Lamar challenged several rappers, including Drake. However, Drake chose not to respond at the time.

The rappers' styles and approaches to hip-hop differed. Drake's focus on catchy hooks and mainstream appeal contrasted with Kendrick's critically acclaimed socially conscious lyrics. Thus, a subtle back-and-forth over the years continued.

Advertisement

The feud came head to head in 2018 during Drake's beef with Pusha T. Pusha T's diss track The Story of Adidon exposed Drake having a secret child. In early May 2024, things escalated dramatically. Kendrick released a series of diss tracks accusing Drake of hypocrisy in his activism, inauthenticity, and even personal attacks on his family and character. Drake responded with his diss tracks and denied the allegations and criticized Kendrick's tactics.