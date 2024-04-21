Draymond Green Is Expecting Major Changes; Makes THIS Prediction for Warriors' Offseason

When we talk about the Golden State Warriors, the first thing that comes to mind is NBA championship contenders. However, that’s not the case for two seasons now and senior players like Draymond Green are talking about changes in the squad.

On The Draymond Green Show, Green discussed the Warriors' roster and was extremely open about the need for adjustments. The first and only reason Green thought a change was necessary was the early exits the team had experienced in the previous two seasons.

What did Draymond Green say?

Green said, "That's now back-to-back seasons getting eliminated in tough, tough close-out games, but far earlier than we expect. Especially this one, not being in the playoffs. This sucks. But got to go back to the drawing board, re-tool. Had great exit interviews yesterday [with] Steve, and Mike. Looking forward to talking about what the future of this team looks like.'"

The veteran defender further added, "You're not allowed to not make the playoffs and then think 'Oh, everything's just going to stay the same.' That's not a realistic thing, especially for an organization that has experienced the success that we've now brought to this organization. You can't just think 'Oh it's going to stay the same ...' I don't expect that."

Major changes to follow at Warriors?

The entire NBA fraternity can see the changes coming after two underwhelming seasons for the Dubs. There are so many names that might have played their last games for the franchise. One of the biggest names who is rumored to leave is Klay Thompson after having an underwhelming season.

Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul are other names that the Warriors can let go of. If the reports are to be believed, then only Steph Curry is the guaranteed name on the team sheet for the next season.

