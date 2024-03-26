Did Draymond Green REALLY Choke Steve Kerr During Their Altercation in Warriors Practice? Exploring Viral Claim

Draymond Green’s name is in the limelight and yes, not for good reasons. Green was the center of attraction on X (formerly Twitter) for his alleged altercation in training with Steve Kerr.

Green has gone through a turbulent season, as the four-time NBA champion was suspended for multiple games because of his fight on the court with Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns.

Did Draymond Green choke Steve Kerr in Warriors training?

At times, it’s hard not to believe altercation news when it involves Draymond Green. The news was posted on X by @wojdespn with a picture of Green and Kerr and with a proper image.

However, it just turned out to be a satirical or fake post. For those who enjoy a good laugh, wojdespn is a fun page and it is a parody page about ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. Therefore, Green and Kerr didn’t have an altercation in the Warriors training.

Why did people take the altercation news seriously?

The news spread like wildfire and was taken seriously because of Green’s history of altercations in the league with his opponents and even his teammates.

Green is notoriously known for slapping Jordan Poole when Poole was at Warriors. He later apologized for his behavior.

