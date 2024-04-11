Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA after the 2018-2019 season. He played his final season back with the Miami Heat, where he spent most of his career. He was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Wade is a Miami Heat legend. Three NBA championships, a fierce playing style, and dedication to the team etched his place in Heat history. He had the "Heat Culture" within him; hard work, determination, and a never-say-die attitude.

Jimmy Butler rose as a leader with similar traits to Wade. His intense work ethic and on-court leadership mirrored Wade's approach. As Wade neared retirement, Butler shouldered more responsibility and carried the torch for the team's success.

Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat in July 2019. It wasn't a straight-up signing, but rather a sign-and-trade deal that involved the Philadelphia 76ers. Apparently, before Butler came into the Miami Heat, a female fan's selfie with Jimmy and Dwayne went viral. She managed to capture the pair standing side by side from the stands. The day was April 9, 2019.

Back then, Jimmy Butler was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Both were waiting to check in to the game at the scorer's table during the first half at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Now, five years later, the viral picture has resurfaced.

Jimmy Butler's Performance Ever Since Joining the Miami Heat

Since joining Miami, Butler has helped turn the Heat into a consistent playoff contender. They've reached the Eastern Conference Finals three times in his four seasons. None of his previous teams have made it that far since he left.

The Heat, led in part by Butler, even made it to the NBA Finals in 2020, pushing the Los Angeles Lakers to a hard-fought series. They returned to the Finals again in 2023.



Dwyane Wade doubted Jimmy Butler's skills

While they both played for Marquette University (alma mater for both), Dwyane Wade wasn't initially convinced by Jimmy Butler's talent. There are accounts of Wade seeing Butler play in summer leagues and not thinking he'd make it to the NBA. Despite his initial reservations, Wade eventually helped train Butler before the NBA draft.

Also, Dwayne Wade is credited with influencing Jimmy Butler's decision to join the team. In a 2019 interview, Jimmy Butler himself acknowledged the role Dwyane Wade played in his decision to sign with Miami. He mentioned finding a fit with the Heat culture and work ethic, which aligned with his own For the unversed, both Butler and Wade were teammates with the Chicago Bulls before Wade's retirement.