It was a proud and joyful moment for Archana Puran Singh, as her kids recently made their stage debut. The seasoned actress, who currently appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show, was immersed in happiness and excitement as she watched her sons walk on her path and perform before the live audience. Archana shared a short clip of her sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan, acting on stage.

After she shared the post on her social media handle, her industry friends and colleagues dropped comments praising the young boys' acting skills. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover also reviewed their act.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's comment on Archana Puran Singh's post

On May 1, Archana Puran Singh captured one of the scenes of the play featuring her sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan. Sharing the same on Instagram, the actress expressed her happiness in the sweet caption she wrote.

Praising her boys for their utmost dedication and realistic expressions, Archana penned, " @aaryamannsethi @ayushmaansethi So happy to see you two brothers making your stage debut together as actors, co-writers, and co-directors! You both made magic happen on that stage!! Here's to new beginnings and a beautiful journey ahead."

Have a look at the post:

Reacting to Archana's proud and special post, Kapil Sharma commented, "So natural; they both have lots of love." Sunil Grover felt elated on watching Aryamann and Ayushmaan perform naturally and hence wrote, "Superb!! Maza aa gaya! They are so good. Way to go!!."

Not only this, Anupam Mittal also remarked, "they look totally involved and passionate. You guys must be so proud … all the best." Anupam was last seen in the business reality show Shark Tank India 3 and made investments in several businesses and start-ups.

Archana Puran Singh spends time with son, Ayushmaan

A few weeks ago, on March 27, Archana Puran Singh shared a heartwarming clip of her son Ayushmaan. The video showed them enjoying a fun conversation and having joy during their road picnic. She captioned her post, "Road picnic Chai, rusks, biscuits, kharbooja, grapes, chips... and then chhola bhatoora."

Look at the video here:

Archana Puran Singh in The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma returned to the screens with his new show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Unlike the previous ventures, the current show is available on Netflix. Archana Puran Singh also joined the cast alongside Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur. The actress' infectious laughter adds more fun, enjoyment, and joy to the audience's experience of watching The Great Indian Kapil Show live.

With Kapil Sharma as the host and the front face, the show has already witnessed several A-list actors appearing as guests. The first episode was graced by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Most recently, Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan was seen spilling unheard anecdotes about his professional and personal life. Now, the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are all set to unleash their madness and spill secrets of their family.

About Archana Puran Singh

It has been more than two decades since Archana Puran Singh has been active in the entertainment industry. She is known for her appearance in several movies, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Bol Bachchan, Mohabbatein, De Dana Dan, and many more.

Speaking of her television career, she acted in Shrimaan Shrimati and Junoon and even hosted Archana Talkies on Sony TV. Archana participated in Nach Baliye 1 and served as a judge on Comedy Circus. In 2019, the seasoned actress joined The Kapil Sharma Show, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu.

