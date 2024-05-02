Cheng Saephan of Portland, Oregon, is the winner of a record-breaking Powerball ticket, having won nearly $1 billion. Cheng, 46, and his wife Duanpen, 37, bought a massive winning lottery ticket valued at $1.326 billion, the Oregon Lottery revealed with considerable hoopla on Monday, April 29 in Salem, Oregon.

Saephan opts for a lump-sum payout

Mr. Saephan decided to take the $422 million lump sum payout—after taxes—to prioritize financial security. He intends to split the money equally between his wife and a close friend. For Saephan and his loved ones, this victory signifies a drastically different course in life.

Who is Cheng Saephan?

Saephan, who worked as a machinist for an aerospace business before coming to the United States in 1994, stated that he was born in Laos and relocated to Thailand in 1987. Since then, he has spent the last thirty years living in Portland, where he is also the father of two small children, according to him. He wore a sash to the event to symbolize his Iu Mien ancestry.

For the past eight years, Mr. Saephan has been receiving chemotherapy. According to The Oregonian, he stated that his most recent chemotherapy treatment was only one week ago and that he was initially diagnosed in 2016. Saephan mentioned that he had paid $200 for lottery tickets with his wife and a friend, and that for months before the winning numbers were announced, he prayed every night in hopes of winning. According to the AP, he even wrote out the numbers and slept with them beneath his pillow.

According to The Oregonian, a Plaid Pantry store in Portland sold the winning ticket earlier this month. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling a winner. According to the BBC, it was the fourth-biggest Powerball prize ever; the greatest was $2.04 billion in 2022. At just $2 a ticket, Powerball tickets are still a reasonably priced wager. They are located in the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and 45 US states.

