Fact Check: Is Ben Simmons’ Out for the Season After Playing Just 15 Games?

Former All-Star Ben Simmons will prematurely end his season for the third consecutive year due to recurring back issues.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Simmons will spend the remainder of the season consulting specialists and exploring treatment options for a pinched nerve in his lower back that has benched him twice this season.

This season, Simmons has only been able to participate in 15 games. He had a streak of 38 missed games and has been absent for the most recent five.

The Nets stated, "Simmons is currently consulting with various experts alongside his representatives and Nets medical staff."

"They are determining the best course of action to ensure his long-term sustainable health."

Simmons, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, concludes the season with an average of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

Since the Nets acquired him from Philadelphia at the 2022 trade deadline—a deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers—Simmons has only played in 57 games and hasn't been able to conclude a season.

Ben Simmons' Injury Struggles: A Detailed Timeline

Starting the season, Simmons did not play for Philadelphia, citing mental health concerns. Later, in an attempt to regain his conditioning upon his arrival in Brooklyn, he injured his back.

A procedure called a microdiscectomy to remove a small fragment of a herniated disc was performed on him after that season ended.

In the 2022-23 season, Simmons participated in just 42 games before being benched in March due to nerve impingement in his lower back.

Simmons was declared healthy at the start of this season and resumed his position as the starting point guard. However, he sustained an injury during a November 6 defeat against Milwaukee.

While the initial belief was that it was a left hip injury, further investigation through an MRI revealed that the cause of the pain was from his lower back.

Simmons' return to the court happened on January 29, when he scored 10 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench in a match against Utah. Following this, he only played eight more games.

Simmons' contract remains with one more year and approximately $40 million left.

