Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Karl-Anthony Towns Play Against Pacers in March 7 Game?

Tonight, following a short road trip, the Indiana Pacers are set to welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves back to their home court.

Contrasting in strengths, the Pacers boast one of the NBA's most potent offenses, while the Timberwolves lay claim to the league's strongest defense.

In their sole encounter this season back in mid-December, Minnesota dominated Indiana. The Timberwolves, reigning champs of the Western Conference, aim to secure home-court advantage through to the NBA Finals.

Conversely, the Pacers are in a hustle to evade an East Play-In Tournament slot.

Injury Report for Timberwolves vs Pacers

Minnesota will be without Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, and Karl-Anthony Towns, with Jordan McLaughlin's participation yet to be confirmed.

On the Pacers' side, Doug McDermott, nursing a right calf strain, and Bennedict Mathurin, with a right shoulder sprain, are set to miss the game.

The participation of Quenton Jackson, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Isaiah Wong is uncertain due to their two-way contracts.

Game Preview: Pacers vs. Wolves - Haliburton vs. Conley Jr. Showdown

In the point guard position, Mike Conley Jr stands strong, offering a steady performance with an average of 10. points and 6.2 assists per game for the Wolves. Errors are a rare sight with this seasoned player.

The Pacers' star, Tyrese Haliburton, is all set to face him. After his resurgent display of grit against the Mavericks on Tuesday, much will depend on Haliburton to give the Pacers a shot at victory. His defensive tactics will also prove crucial.

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Bally Sports North

In Tuesday’s victorious match against the Mavericks, the Pacers had ten players deep in action. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam were the only starters playing more than 30 minutes.

Turner captured the limelight in the offensive half, attaining his first game with 20 points since February 25th.

Jalen Smith, the substitute, also had an impressive run, ending with 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one 3-pointer in 18 minutes.

As the Pacers head into this game freshly, their playing pace may prove challenging for the fatigued Wolves.

Although the current spread slightly favors Minnesota by 1.5, consider backing the Pacers on the money line instead the Wolves have had a five-match streak without covering the number.

