Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the NBA season due to his ongoing back problems. The team said on Thursday that Simmons will see doctors to find better ways to treat his nerve impingement in the lower back. Simmons' injury has made him sit out two times already this season. In total, he has only played in 15 games.

Amid the injury news, a post on X, formerly Twitter, is getting a lot of attention. It says Ben Simmons is now working as an Uber driver alongside a picture of his Uber profile. As per the alleged post, the purported Ben Simmons profile claims that he started driving in March 2024. However, this post is completely made up as satire.

Ben Simmons Working at Uber Triggers Hilarious Fan Reactions

As the news of Ben Simmons driving Uber went viral, fans chimed in with their humorous takes.

“No wonder why his back always hurts, “ wrote one fan.

“The perfect job for him! And it won’t hurt his back,” wrote another fan.

“He doesn’t deliver ever,” read a third comment taking a dig at his constant injuries.

“That “Knows English” will eventually be knows Chinese,” wrote one fan while hinting at Ben Simmons’ prospect of getting released from the NBA and landing in a Chinese basketball league.

One fan commented, “Wait...didn't know Uber had load management!”

Ben Simmons’ 2022 NBA Seasons Was Also Cut Short Because of Injury

In March 2022, Ben Simmons underwent surgery to repair a slipped disc in his back, resulting in him missing the rest of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers team. Apparently, it was Brooklyn Nets he­ad coach Steve Nash who decided to rule out Simmons from the regular season and in the play-in game­s.

From Steve Nash’s perspective, he wanted to give Simmons the recovery time to ready for the 2023-2024 NBA Season inste­ad of trying to show up for only a few games which were le­ft.