Floyd Mayweather Net Worth in 2024

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr is an expert in the boxing ring and also works as a promoter. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of our time, with many considering him to be the best ever. Mayweather has achieved numerous championships, awards, and records throughout his career. He secured the Golden Gloves championships in 1993, 1994, and 1996.

He retired undefeated with an impressive record of 50 wins and no losses in his entire boxing career. Mayweather won 15 major championships during his career. He still sometimes participates in exhibition boxing matches.

Mayweather fought some of the biggest names in the world of combat and the boxing industry, including Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Álvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, and many more. He even fought UFC's former two-division champion Conor McGregor in a major cross-over boxing match.

In this article, we will explore his wealth and net worth in 2024.

What is Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth?

According to a report, the estimated net worth of boxing icon Floyd Mayweather is around $400 Million. Mayweather's massive net worth made him the richest boxer of all time.

Mayweather has made it to the list of the six highest-paid athletes ever, who have earned over $1 billion. He holds the fifth spot on this list, having raked in a whopping $1.1 billion. Back in 2015, Mayweather went head-to-head with Manny Pacquiao and pocketed a cool $250 million. Then, in 2017, he took on Conor McGregor in a unique boxing showdown and walked away with a staggering $300 million.

Floyd Mayweather’s Salary

Floyd Mayweather's earnings are influenced by various factors, with one of the main factors being the popularity of his opponent. Whether the opponent is a renowned boxer or a famous star, it plays a significant role in determining Mayweather's salary. Take, for example, his fight against Manny Pacquiao, which allowed him to pocket a staggering $250 million. Similarly, in his crossover boxing match-up against UFC star Conor McGregor, Mayweather managed to rake in around $300 million.

Mayweather is among the top five highest-paid athletes, having surpassed his highest career earnings of $1.1 billion. The list also includes legendary names like Michael Schumacher ($1 billion), Jack Nicklaus ($1.15 billion), Arnold Palmer ($1.35 billion), Tiger Woods ($1.65 billion), and Michael Jordan ($1.9 billion).

Floyd Mayweather’s Career Earnings

Floyd Mayweather has made a ton of money during his time as a boxer. He's actually one of the top 5 highest-paid athletes in the world! According to reports, Mayweather has raked in a whopping $1.1 billion throughout his incredible boxing career. Let's take a look at some of his biggest fights and the money he earned from them.

1. Arturo Gatti, June 2005: $3.2 million

2. Carlos Baldomir, November 2006: $8 million

3. Oscar De La Hoya, May 2007: $25 million

4. Ricky Hatton, February 2008: $20 million

5. WWE Wrestle Mania, December 2008: $25 million

6. Juan Manuel Márquez, September 2009: $25 million

7. Sugar Shane Mosley, May 2010: $30 million

8. Victor Ortiz, September 2011: $40 million

9. Miguel Cotto, May 2012: $40 million

10. Robert Guerrero, May 2013: $50 million

11. Saul Alvarez, September 2013: $75 million

12. Marcos Maidana I, May 2014: $40 million

13. Marcos Maidana II, September 2014: $32 million

14. Manny Pacquiao, May 2015: $250 million

15. Andre Berto, September 2015: $35 million

16. Conor McGregor, August 2017: $300 million

17. Tenshin Nasukawa, December 2018: $9 million

18. Logan Paul, June 2021: $35 million

19. Deji Olatunji, November 2022: $25 million

Floyd Mayweather's Brand Endorsements and Investments

Other than his professional boxing career, Mayweather has some business and investments of his own. He owns his boxing promotion company, Mayweather Promotions. Mayweather also owns a clothing line called TMT (The Money Team).

Mayweather has also invested extensively in real estate. In 2018, he purchased a $10 million primary residence in Las Vegas. He also owns a $25.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Additionally, he previously owned a $9.5 million mansion in Las Vegas, which he sold in 2018. Mayweather also owns a $18 million mansion on the Miami waterfront.

Mayweather's Commitment to Philanthropy And Charity

People have great admiration for legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather not just for his exceptional boxing performance, but also for his commitment to philanthropy and charitable work. Mayweather actively participates in charity and donations.

In 2009, Mayweather launched his own foundation, The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation. In 2023, Mayweather helped victims of wildfires in Hawaii. He provided them with essential life supplies and food, and even furnished them with temporary shelters.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

