Nate Diaz Asks UFC to Free Conor McGregor for Their Trilogy Fight: Details Inside

Conor McGregor is indefinitely the most popular fighter in the UFC. His overconfident demeanor and memorable performances in the octagon have carried The Notorious to the top. Disregarding mixed martial arts, the Irishman is also an entrepreneur and Hollywood action star.

The fighter’s popularity travels beyond the world of combat sports. He is one of the most iconic figures in modern culture. With a record of 22 wins and 6 losses, The Notorious has yet to step into the octagon following his unfortunate loss against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Since then, McGregor has been rumored to be involved in contractual disputes with the UFC. Similar disputes among fighters and the organization are not unusual. Recently, the Irishman gained an unlikely supporter following the reveal of a particular dispute.

Nate Diaz shows support for Conor McGregor regarding contractual disputes

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz knows no bounds. From social media call-outs to backstage fights, both contenders have come to blows numerous times. In the UFC, McGregor vs Diaz remains one of the most iconic and celebrated bouts of all time.

With Diaz winning initially and Conor retaliating in the rematch, a trilogy is always in the conversation among fans. The animosity aside, Nate Diaz recently expressed his support for The Notorious on X [formerly Twitter].

The Stockton native wrote, “This was me for years before Conor even got here.” Diaz indicated that he had experienced several contractual arguments against the UFC prior to McGregor’s debut.

Nate Diaz is no stranger to contract issues with the UFC. The American fighter has gone through trials and tribulations with the organization prior to leaving the company.

The Stockton Slugger further wrote, “They want you to die before you get out these contracts. It’s up to you to make something pop. No one's gonna help you but you.” Diaz encouraged McGregor against the contractual problems despite an existing hot-blooded rivalry.

The Irishman reposted this to his Instagram stories and expressed support for his rival. He wrote, “Haha my bro Nate Diaz. Iconic rivalry must be settled.”

The Dubliner still hopes to end their rivalry with a trilogy fight against The Stockton Slugger. This warm interaction from fellow rivals had fans swooning on social media.

Diaz made his UFC debut in 2007. Since then, he has continued to step into the cage with tough opponents like Jorge Masvidal, Donald Cerrone, and current welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

The Stockton Slugger’s last fight under the UFC was against Tony Ferguson, in which the fighter emerged victorious. Although his final bout was a definitive success, Diaz has not participated in the UFC since UFC 279.

Since the rematch, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have been rumored to step into the octagon for a trilogy match. However, this has not officially been confirmed, although the president of the UFC, Dana White, has definitively denied his involvement in the trilogy.

When Conor McGregor hinted at a potential Nate Diaz trilogy fight date

No one anticipates the Nate Diaz trilogy fight more than Conor McGregor. The Irishman has constantly mentioned a trilogy fight against The Stockton Slugger. Following both fights, fans would like a definitive answer on who the better fighter among the two is.

Recently, The Notorious expressed his interest in a particular date and place for the fight to take place.

On an Instagram Q&A session, a fan questioned the fighter regarding the aforementioned trilogy fight. To which the Irishman was delighted to share the details. He wrote, “I wish for this on Mexican independence day in the sphere.”

This indicated that the Dubliner wished to fight Nate Diaz at the Sphere Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although this would be considered one of the most celebrated fights of all time, The Notorious's desires have yet to become a reality.

There is no official date or place for the Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy. Dana White also crushed fans’ anticipation of the UFC setting up a date. Regarding the Diaz trilogy, McGregor was set to fight Michael Chandler following a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ However, due to contractual disputes, the fights continue to fall through.

