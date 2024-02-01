‘Football Is Fake and Wrestling Is Real’: Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Roasts Bizarre Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy Theories

In a recent episode of his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel humorously tackled some bizarre conspiracy theories revolving around Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl, branding the proponents of these theories as “not-too-Swifties.”

Kimmel highlighted the absurdity of the claim that the Super Bowl is rigged in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs, with an intention to spread Democratic propaganda, possibly even including an endorsement of Joe Biden by Taylor Swift during the halftime show.

Kimmel, known for his satirical take on current events, addressed these claims on his show, mocking the idea that the NFL, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce (referred to as “Mr. Pfizer”) are part of a grand scheme to spread Democratic propaganda.

The crux of this theory asserts that Swift will make a grand appearance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, using the platform to declare her support for Joe Biden, thereby influencing young voters.

Kimmel's response to these theories was laced with humor and disbelief.

Kimmel pointed out the absurdity of believing that Biden, often portrayed by the same theorists as feeble and senile, could mastermind such a complex plot.

Kimmel said, "So let me get this straight: The same people who think Joe Biden has dementia and has Kamala Harris feed him butterscotch tapioca every night also believe that he has somehow planned and executed a diabolically brilliant scheme to fix the NFL playoffs so the biggest pop star in the world can pop up on the jumbotron during the Super Bowl in between a Kia and a Tostitos commercial to hypnotize her 11-year-old fans into voting for Joe Biden? I mean, it makes sense… These people think football is fake and wrestling is real."

Kimmel jokingly captured the irony and implausibility of their beliefs.

Despite Swift's history of being relatively private about her political views, she has occasionally made public endorsements, such as her support for Tennessee Democrats in 2018.

However, she has not commented on these latest conspiracy theories.

The theories gained traction following Swift's attendance at an NFL match where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, played.

The Kansas City Chiefs' victory, securing their spot in the Super Bowl, coincided with the spread of these bizarre theories, culminating in the claim that the Super Bowl itself could be rigged as part of a broader political strategy.

Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl 2024?

Despite the swirl of rumors, Taylor Swift's attendance at Super Bowl 2024 remains uncertain due to her tight tour schedule.

Swift is set to perform in Tokyo as part of her Eras Tour, with her last concert in Japan scheduled for February 10.

With the Super Bowl slated for February 11 in Las Vegas, the timing is tight. Swift would need to travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas almost immediately after her concert.

Although the time difference is in her favor (Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas), the journey is still quite a feat, considering the average flight time from Tokyo to Las Vegas is approximately 14 hours.

So, while it's theoretically possible for Swift to make it to the Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, it would be an incredibly tight turnaround.

