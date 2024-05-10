'We Were Hanging Out': Tom Sandoval Reveals How He Met Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson

In the world of reality TV, unexpected love stories often unfold in the most surprising ways. Yes, picture this: a bright sunny day at the beach, with friends talking and laughing together. That’s exactly how Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson’s love story began.

Tom Sandoval and his friend Tom Schwartz started chatting with some girls at the beach. Little did Sandoval know, this simple chat would lead to something amazing. Let’s delve into the details of their heartwarming romance and how they first met.

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson’s unexpected encounter

When Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules was in full swing, Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson were just friends. However, their paths crossed unexpectedly during a special beach day event organized by the crew. Their chance meeting paved the way for their new relationship.

In a recent episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Sandoval revealed how he and Victoria first crossed paths. It began with a chat at a beachside bar between Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and some girls. “So at the waterfront, there were those girls who we were talking to at the table. I stayed in contact with one of the girls and then she asked her friend to come to one of my shows,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: 'That Connection Was Real': Tom Sandoval Claims He Was Ready To Do 'Anything' For Rachel Leviss Amid Affair

Advertisement

Friendship turned into something beautiful

They had a good time, but it wasn’t until they bumped into each other again during a night out that they really hit it off. They ended up singing karaoke, and hanging out at Sandoval’s house, and eventually their friendship turned into something more.

“We ended up going to do karaoke, came back to my house, we were hanging out. We were just friends and then we were more than that,” he added. And then Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson decided they wanted to be more than just friends. After this, Tom didn’t waste any time, he went all out and made their relationship official by sharing photos of Victoria on Valentine’s Day. This gesture proved how much he adored her and was all set to take their relationship to another level.

However, despite the public attention, Tom and Victoria are taking their own sweet time to nurture their relationship. Those who know them well say they’re just enjoying being together without rushing into anything serious. But Tom and Victoria might have crossed paths if it wasn’t for that special outing on Episode 11.

ALSO READ: Tom Sandoval Express Being 'Shell-Shocked' Over Rachel Leviss' Revelations; Accuses Her of 'Acting ' And Being 'Selfish'

What attracted Sandoval to Victoria

According to an article by Bravo, Sandoval couldn’t help but gush about Victoria’s qualities that captured his heart. He said she’s really cool and successful as a model. She is independent and has her own house. Tom added that Victoria is caring, sweet, and spontaneous.

Sandoval mentioned on the Billie & the Kid podcast that her strong work ethic impressed him. He said, “She’s a successful model who works hard and does well for herself. Along with that, she is also very humble and really cool.”

More about Victoria Lee Robinson

Moreover, Victoria’s down-to-earth nature and indifference towards social media fame impressed Tom. Like she does not care about how many followers she has. Also, Victoria has a private Instagram account with a following of 355K. According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s signed with Ford Models.

Victoria has been in the spotlight for dating well-known celebrities. Back in 2016, she was linked with Leonardo DiCaprio. Their relationship caught attention when Robinson, who was 23 at the time, was seen leaving an afterparty with DiCaprio.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who’s Tom Sandoval's GF Victoria Lee Robinson? All To Know As Couple Caught Making Out During Concert