Tiger 3 Japan Box Office: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film grosses JPY 15 million in week 1
Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and others, has collected around Rs 450 crores at the worldwide box office till date.
Tiger 3 has grossed around JPY 15 million in its first week in Japan
Tiger 3 has grossed in the vicinity of Rs 450 crores at the worldwide box office
Yash Raj Films released Tiger 3 in Japan last week. The Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif starrer film has grossed JPY 15 million (USD 100K) in the country during its first week. In comparison, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, movie from the same franchise (YRF Spy Verse) grossed JPY 25 million (USD 175K) in its first week, before closing at JPY 45 million.
Tiger 3 Has Grossed JPY 15 Million In Japan In Week 1; Global Gross Stands At Around Rs 450 Crores
Tiger 3 had grossed USD 15 million in its original release internationally and Rs. 449 crore worldwide. With the Japan gross trickling in, the worldwide gross is now Rs. 450 crore approx.
RRR Continues To Be The Biggest Indian Hit In Japan, With A Total Gross Of JPY 2.4 Billion
Japan is not a regular market for Indian films, with only a few films getting released there occasionally, although recently the frequency has increased. SS Rajamouli is the one to have a serious following in the market, with his RRR posting a staggering JPY 2.4 billion (USD 18 million) in more than year long run in Japanese cinemas. Other major hits in the country includes Baahubali 2 (JPY 350 million) and Saaho (JPY 125 million).
Tiger 3 Is The Second Highest Grossing Film Of YRF's Spy Universe
Tiger 3 is currently the second highest grossing film of the Spyverse worldwide after Pathaan, that grossed well over Rs 1000 crores. In terms of admissions, it is the lowest among YRF's spy films. The next Spy Film from YRF is War 2 and it will see Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani collaborate for a movie, for the very first time.
Watch the Tiger 3 Trailer
About Tiger 3
Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.
Upcoming Salman Khan Films
Salman Khan's next release is Sikandar, that is to be directed by AR Murgadoss. It will release on the occasion of Eid, in 2025. Recently, it was announced that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead. The Bull has been confirmed by director Vishnuvardhan and it may be targetting a 2026 release.
How do you rate Tiger 3's box office performance?
