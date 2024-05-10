Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari gets postponed; action-thriller gets new release date
The makers of Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari have postponed the release of the action drama and unveiled its new release date.
Vishwak Sen's Gangs of Godavari is one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. The action drama helmed by Krishna Chaitanya has already generated huge sensation among netizens after its teaser and first song release. Earlier, makers announced that the film was going to hit the theaters on May 17, 2024.
Now, in a recent update, the makers have unveiled the new release date of the Vishwak Sen starrer action entertainer. Have a look!
Gangs of Godavari gets a new release date
The makers of Gangs of Godavari took to their social media platform X and shared the update along with the new poster of Mass Ka Das along with his gang.
The post read, “Our gutsy Gangster 𝑳𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒂𝒍𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒏𝒂 to arrive a little late but with a big Bang! After 5 years, Mass ka Das @VishwakSenActor is coming to theatres on the same date as #FalaknumaDas, on 31st May to create history worldwide with #GangsOfGodavari. #GOGonMay31st.”
Soon after the post surfaced online fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for Gangs of Godavari. A user wrote, Definitely this time you are going to shatter the Box Office.” Another user wrote, “Waiting for our lovely Radhika akka Neha Shetty and Ayesha Khan special song. And all the best for Vishwak Anna lovely man.”
One user wrote, “Super decision Anna” as well.
More about Gangs of Godavari
Apart from Vishwak Sen, the film also has Anjali, Neha Shetty, Radhika, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, Madhunandan, Aayesha Khan, and others in key parts. The music was composed by the great composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Aditya Music has obtained the audio rights.
The action-thriller was produced in collaboration with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, as well as Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innamuri, through Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and the music and background scores have been created by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
