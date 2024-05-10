5 PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi receives warm welcome as he returns with Ram Charan, Upasana after attending Padma Awards 2024 in Delhi

Chiranjeevi is back in Hyderabad with family. The actor had flown down to Delhi to receive the Padma Vibhushan Award on Thursday.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on May 10, 2024  |  01:50 PM IST |  656
5 PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi receives a warm welcome as he returns from Delhi
5 PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi receives a warm welcome as he returns from Delhi(PC:Kamlesh Nand)

The South Superstar Chiranjeevi is back in Hyderabad with family. The actor had flown down to Delhi with wife Surekha, son and superstar Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana to receive the Padma Vibhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu. As soon as they landed in the city, Chiranjeevi and his family received a warm welcome with media, fans, and well-wishers present at the airport.

Check out some pictures of Chiranjeevi with family at the Hyderabad airport here!

Chiranjeevi receives a warm welcome as he returns from Delhi(PC:Kamlesh Nand)

Chiranjeevi receives a warm welcome as he returns from Delhi(PC:Kamlesh Nand)

Chiranjeevi receives a warm welcome as he returns from Delhi(PC:Kamlesh Nand)

Chiranjeevi receives a warm welcome as he returns from Delhi(PC:Kamlesh Nand)

Chiranjeevi receives a warm welcome as he returns from Delhi(PC:Kamlesh Nand)

About The Author
Baisakhi Mishra

Baisakhi Mishra, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate from Bhubaneswar, Odisha has an insatiable thirst for traveling and movies.

...

