Ayesha Khan shot to popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss 17. After coming out of the controversial house, the actress has been focused on her career and recently appeared in a music video alongside Abhishek Kumar. She maintains an active social media presence and treats fans with her candid pictures. This time, Ayesha has shared her experience of watching Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth.

On her Instagram, Ayesha dropped her glowing words of praise for the actor and even mentioned having a fan moment with Sharad Kelkar.

Ayesha Khan reviews Srikanth movie

Lauding Rajkummar Rao for his performance in the biographical drama film Srikanth, Ayesha Khan wrote, "The actor, Rajkumar sir is (red heart emoji)." She went on to add, "What a film! Loved it through out, @tusharhiranandani sir, Can't wait for the world to see the magic you have created. Had my fan moment today with @sharadkelkar sir @tseries.official."

Check out Ayesha Khan's reaction here:

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the Srikanth movie features Rajkummar Rao in the titular role. Although the actor has received appreciation for playing several distinct roles, this will be the first time that he will be seen portraying a visually challenged individual. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The biographical drama stars Alaya F as the female lead, while Jyothika is playing the role of a teacher. Speaking of the other cast members, Gullak fame Jameel Khan is in the movie as former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, while Sharad Kelkar is essaying another pivotal role in Rajkummar Rao starrer.

For the unversed, the movie is based on the life of well-known Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who overcame visual impairment to establish Bollant Industries.

About Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant and created headlines for her dynamics with Munawar Faruqui. She claimed to have a history with him and made serious allegations against him on the show. Lately, she has been in the news headlines, as her music video, Khaali Botal, was recently released. The video shows her opposite Abhishek Kumar.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Is Orry planning to venture into television or films? Socialite's quirky reply is unmissable; READ