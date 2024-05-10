Alia Bhatt’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to her stunning Met Gala 2024 look: ‘The Bestest’

Alia Bhatt recently turned heads with her appearance at the prestigious Met Gala 2024. The highly acclaimed actress, who made her Hollywood debut last year, dazzled on the Met carpet in a floral saree. Her look has earned appreciation from netizens all across the world.

Alia’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning look. She recently shared her reaction to Alia’s pictures from the Met Gala, showering her with love.

Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala 2024 look

Alia Bhatt recently shared a behind-the-scenes post from her second consecutive Met Gala appearance. This included a peek into her hair and makeup session as well as glimpses of her decked up in the dreamy Sabyasachi saree.

Taking to the comments section under her post, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated, “Alia The Bestest,” accompanied by rainbow, red heart, and smiling face emojis. Alia and Kareena share a great bond and have often expressed their fondness for each other.

Have a look at Kareena’s comment!

More about Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala 2024

The theme for this year's Met Gala was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the official dress code was The Garden of Time. After making her Met debut in a pearl-drenched gown in 2023, Alia opted for a saree this time, representing Indian culture.

Talking about her outfit and theme on Instagram, Alia expressed, “It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.”

She added, “Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression.”

On the cinematic front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her action thriller film Jigra later this year. She also has a YRF spy universe film and Love & War lined up. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to Singham Again and The Buckingham Murders.

